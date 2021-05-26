$510.05 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post sales of $510.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.10 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $519.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGCP traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 69,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.