$549.60 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce sales of $549.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.40 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $383.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

