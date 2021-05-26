$58.12 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce $58.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.32 million and the highest is $58.92 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $232.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $239.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $384.25 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,037. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.27.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,093,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

