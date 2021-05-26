$61.58 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce $61.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $63.36 million. AtriCure posted sales of $40.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $255.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $255.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $305.12 million, with estimates ranging from $291.58 million to $313.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,038 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $57,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,110. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

