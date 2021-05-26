$63.83 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to announce sales of $63.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the lowest is $62.20 million. Banc of California posted sales of $60.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $277.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $286.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $341.95 million, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $349.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,221. The firm has a market cap of $880.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

