6,474 Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -63.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

