$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce $650,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $3.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 million to $4.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $89.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.65 million to $141.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VXRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

VXRT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 22,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,976,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $778.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vaxart by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

