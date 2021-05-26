$67.24 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post $67.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.42 million to $69.75 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $59.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $279.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.99 million to $283.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $299.63 million, with estimates ranging from $288.76 million to $306.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

CPSI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.