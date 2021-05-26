76,762 Shares in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Nokia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nokia by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

