$804.79 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce $804.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.00 million to $805.57 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $487.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 292.2% in the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 99,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,467 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.33. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

