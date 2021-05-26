858 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 43.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Wayfair by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,458,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,026 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $311.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.03. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $144.51 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.