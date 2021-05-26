908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) versus Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Head-To-Head Comparison

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Image Sensing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A Image Sensing Systems 17.74% 12.02% 11.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 908 Devices and Image Sensing Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

908 Devices currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.45%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Image Sensing Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and Image Sensing Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 39.57 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -31.44 Image Sensing Systems $13.17 million 3.07 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Image Sensing Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 908 Devices.

Summary

Image Sensing Systems beats 908 Devices on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. The company provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

