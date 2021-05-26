9,707 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.33. 271,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,979,151. The stock has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

