AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of AACAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. 121,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.32 million for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

