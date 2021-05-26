AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Trading Up 3.2%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)’s share price was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

