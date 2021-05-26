Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,404 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $167,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 51,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $12,878,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.05. 290,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,212. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23. The company has a market cap of $207.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

