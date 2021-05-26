Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $56.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCD opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -16.18.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

