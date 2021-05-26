Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ACER traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. On average, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

