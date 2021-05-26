ACNB Co. (ACNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

ACNB has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ACNB stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $240.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.12. ACNB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

