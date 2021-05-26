Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-3.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

