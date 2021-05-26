Add.xyz (ADD) Market Capitalization Tops $2.69 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $888.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00078921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.04 or 0.00953812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.76 or 0.09818672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00091263 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d.

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

