Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,430 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,470.33 ($32.28).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,953.01 ($38.58) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,080.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,984.75.

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.