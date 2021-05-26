Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AAP opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

