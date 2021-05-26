Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $115.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

