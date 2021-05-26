Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.21 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 84,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,215. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

