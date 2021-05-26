Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,091 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $20,584,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after buying an additional 1,198,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 1,024,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $14,852,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. 17,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

