Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,163,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 714,270 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Shares of NCZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,991. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

