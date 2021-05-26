Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Universal worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,794,000 after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,076 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 130,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

UVV traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $59.06. 79,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,716. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

