Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 508 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 32.3% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 171,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,584,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

SHW traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $285.29. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

