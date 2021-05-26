Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,188 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Compass Minerals International worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.