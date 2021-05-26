Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,505 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,505 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Kronos Worldwide worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after buying an additional 183,024 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.34. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

