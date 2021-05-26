Advisory Alpha LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 225,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,280. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

