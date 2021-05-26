Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. 764,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,629,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

