Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 23,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,389. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

