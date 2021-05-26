Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,960. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.20.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

