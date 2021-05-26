Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of NYSE AEB opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.