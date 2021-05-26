AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,103,755. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after buying an additional 403,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

