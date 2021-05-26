Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agile Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agile Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of AGPYY stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.53. Agile Group has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $7.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

