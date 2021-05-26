Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average of $123.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

