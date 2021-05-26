Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.