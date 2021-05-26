Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.50. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.25.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

