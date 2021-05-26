AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue May 21 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a may 21 dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.