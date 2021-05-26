Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.400 EPS.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.