Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $839 million-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.74 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.450-5.520 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.56. 28,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,128. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

