Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 105,900 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 142.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,680,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750,435 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.