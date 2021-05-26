Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,992 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

