Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,638 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPM stock opened at $162.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

