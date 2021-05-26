Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $12.11 Million Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in New Relic were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in New Relic by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Loop Capital cut their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

NYSE NEWR opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

