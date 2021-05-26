Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 117,600 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.42% of Patterson Companies worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

