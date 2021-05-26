Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $8.97 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Credit Acceptance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $443.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.50 and its 200 day moving average is $359.25. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 39.44 EPS for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.